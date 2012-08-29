What we learned in Wednesday's preseason games

» Running backs Evan Royster and Roy Helu are healthy again. Royster rushed for 44 yards and a score on 10 carries. He's a similar power back to Alfred Morris, who has taken most of the snaps throughout the preseason. Helu figures to be a third-down back. He had 90 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Mike Shanahan won the preseason: We have no idea who will start in Week 1. As Around the League's Marc Sessler mentioned, this is a clown car for fantasy owners.