Around the League

Presented By

What we learned in first half of Super Bowl XLVII

Published: Feb 03, 2013 at 12:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

NEW ORLEANS -- Joe Flacco has come to play.

The Ravens quarterback was outstanding through the first two quarters of Super Bowl XLVII, helping Baltimore build a 21-6 lead over the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Flacco -- well protected so far -- finished the half 13-of-20 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns, completing a string of clutch passes along the way. Flacco and his receivers were in sync from the start.

Passes that Flacco would have missed earlier this season, he made look easy in the first half. A 9-yard connection to tight end Dennis Pitta came with Flacco under pressure and tossing the ball off his back foot. Five plays later, with Flacco on the run, he fired a 30-yard rope down the sideline to wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

Flacco's first two touchdown strikes -- also to Pitta and Boldin -- capped clock-chewing drives. Flacco's third, a 56-yard bomb to Jacoby Jones, dropped the 49ers into hot water.

Some other first-half takeaways:

» Baltimore's defense has done its job against San Francisco's ground game and contained Colin Kaepernick, who became the first 49ers quarterback in franchise history to throw an interception in the Super Bowl. Ed Reed's pick of a bad Kaepernick pass was a crushing blow for the 49ers.

» 49ers safety Donte Whitner has struggled. He was caught out of position on Flacco's first-quarter touchdown to Boldin and again on the long strike to Jones.

» The Ravens have done a nice job of using both running backs Bernard Pierce and Ray Rice. Baltimore handed Pierce the ball three times in a row on its second scoring drive, and Rice finished the half with 31 yards on 10 carries. The success of the passing game has taken some of the weight off Rice -- so has the emergence of Pierce, a surprisingly powerful back in short-yardage situations.

» We saw the 49ers operate their running attack out of a Wing-T formation for a stretch, but the lack of production from San Francisco's ground game is disappointing from a team that makes a living off pounding the ball.

» Weirdest play of the game? Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker's botched gallop on fourth-and-9 from the San Francisco 14. He was tackled 1 yard shy of the first-down marker. The 49ers took over on downs.

On to Beyoncé.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW