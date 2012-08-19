What we learned from Sunday's Colts-Steelers tilt

It was a bad play -- your classic rookie mistake -- but Luck never lost his composure. He could be seen on the sideline telling offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, "I (messed) up." He put his helmet back on, then led the Colts to two touchdowns and a field goal in his last four series. He might have scored on all four drives if not for an ugly case of butterfingers by wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.