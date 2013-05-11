Around the League

Presented By

What we learned from Saturday's rookie minicamps

Published: May 11, 2013 at 02:25 PM

Bruce Arians took his downfield passing philosophy with him to the Arizona Cardinals, but don't assume the Indianapolis Colts are going to morph into a dink-and-dunk team under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

"Pep's not going to change just to change," said Stanford coach David Shaw, according to the Indy Star. "There's going to be carryover (from 2012). They did some phenomenal things.

"He's smart enough to say, 'Hey, we're not going to throw the baby out with the bath water.'"

Hamilton -- who coached Andrew Luck at Stanford -- echoed that sentiment prior to the start of rookie minicamp practice on Saturday. The "No Coast" offense is in town, but some DNA will be familiar.

"We really want to press upon our guys to be open-minded," Hamilton said. "We are going to continue on the success they had last year. They were able to push the ball downfield and make a ton of big plays in the passing game."

What else was happening on the second day of rookie minicamp? Read on ...

»Geno Smith declined to give himself a grade, one day after marking his Friday practice as an "F." "I'll leave the grading to the coaches, but I think today was another good day."

»Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is not eligible for any offseason activities until after he graduates on June 16th. Luck, a fellow Stanford alum, was held back by the same situation last year.

"It's going to be tough at first," Ertz said, according to the team's official site. "I think all the reps that I'm going to miss are going to be tough, but I'm going to get in the playbook as much as I can."

Schein Nine: Breakout candidates

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Who will become the next household name in the NFL? Adam Schein identifies nine players who are primed to make the leap. More ...

» Tough break out of St. Louis Rams camp, where undrafted rookie wide receiver C.J. Atkins suffered a torn Achilles in practice, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Atkins will undergo surgery early next week.

»Raiders coach Dennis Allen had some nice things to say about Tyler Wilson, the quarterback taken in the fourth round last month: "I don't have any question about his arm strength and his accuracy." (Cut to Matt Flynn: "Dear God, not again.")

» The Bills lack depth at wide receiver. Undrafted free agent Da'Rick Rogers enters camp with plenty of talent. His off-the-field issues in college put him on a short leash, however. "I cherish it like gold. This is it. This is my last opportunity," said Rogers, according to the Bills' official site. "I've got to make the best of it."

» Have the Houston Texans finally found a suitable complement opposite Andre Johnson? HoustonTexans.com reporter Nick Scurfield says DeAndre Hopkins "continues to catch everything in sight."

Draft signings

2013-draft-130510-il.jpg

The New Orleans Saints' Kenny Vaccaro and Detroit Lions' Ziggy Ansah were the first of the 2013 NFL Draft first-round selections to sign. Follow all the moves right here. More ...

» Havard "Kickalicious" Rugland is getting his shot in Detroit Lions camp, but the viral video sensation faces an uphill battle. Lions coach Jim Schwartz didn't sugarcoat it when asked what Rugland needs to improve.

"Everything. He's good at kicking the ball into cars that are driving down the road and helicopters and boats and stuff like that, but I don't think you get anymore points for doing that," Schwartz said, via the Detroit Free Press.

»Cleveland Browns linebacker Barkevious Mingo doesn't believe he needs more [bulk on his frame](/share/page/site/nfl-com/, despite what others think. "Naw, I think I'm just fine the way I am," he said.

»Rex Ryan is not in a rush to mend fences with Quinton Coples.

»Jason Garrett still is ducking the Dallas Cowboys play-calling question.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

