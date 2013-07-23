Around the League

What we learned from NFL training camps Tuesday

The dog days of the NFL calendar are over. With training camps underway and ramping up, there's a lot of news to keep track of. We'll recap everything you need to know in a special daily camp edition of What We Learned.

Just the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys have their full squads practicing, but there's still a lot of news out there.

Not a good day for ...

  1. The Cowboys' defensive line already has serious problems. Top backup Tyrone Crawford is out for the season, and we learned Tuesday that defensive end Anthony Spencerwill miss the next two to four weeks after knee surgery. Defensive tackle Jay Ratliff is sidelined after suffering an injury on a conditioning test.

Yes, it's only July. But it's not a great sign when two guys on an aging, overpaid group are hurt taking a conditioning test. (That's how Spencer got hurt, too.) The transition to coordinator Monte Kiffin's defense already was going to be difficult, and this only will make it tougher.

  1. Ahmad Bradshawwasn't ready for Indianapolis Colts training camp and will start on the physically unable to perform list. His battle against Vick Ballard is one to watch, but this looks like a running back by committee either way.
  1. The Buffalo Billsreleased defensive end Mark Anderson after one disastrous season. We weren't expecting much from Anderson, but it's hard to see where this team will get its outside pass rush. Manny Lawson and Jerry Hughes are the top options to start opposite Mario Williams.
  1. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the New Orleans Saints started camp by placing cornerback Patrick Robinson, safety Roman Harper and linebacker Victor Butler on the PUP list. Butler is expected to miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Favorite Michael Vick quote of the day

"Four pounds, four pounds of pure muscle," he said about his new physique. "So, it's a credit to myself."

A good day for ...

  1. Trent Richardson quietly has enjoyed a very encouraging week. The running back showed up to camp fully healthy, which was a small surprise. And Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Norv Turner said he wanted Richardson to get over 300 carries this year.

"If that player is your best player, then I think it's probably a good thing to have him in the game and give him the ball," Turner said. "So I would hope Trent would have that many carries."

Richardson has to prove he can stay healthy during the season, but those are nice words to hear.

  1. The Baltimore Ravens have to be thrilled that defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and cornerback Lardarius Webb both avoided the PUP list to start camp. A return to health for Ngata, Webb and linebacker Terrell Suggs should make the Ravens' defense better than last season, when they won the Super Bowl.
  1. NFL Network's Andrea Kremer reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis was cleared for training camp. He might not perform in team drills right away, but all signs point to him being ready for Week 1.
  1. Maurice Jones-Drew also avoided the PUP list, which is a relief for Jacksonville Jaguars fans. The running back was a big question mark after a lost offseason following foot surgery.
  1. Peyton Hillis signed a one-year contract with the Bucs on Tuesday. Tampa Bay badly needs depth in its backfield, but Hillis is no lock to make the team. He'll compete with Brian Leonard, among others, for snaps behind Doug Martin.

"Inside Training Camp" kicks off at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. Nine straight hours of live training-camp practices. It's almost hard to believe that's really happening. Giddy up.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

