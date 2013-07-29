Around the League

Presented By

What we learned from NFL training camps Monday

Published: Jul 29, 2013 at 02:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been predictably vague about his plans for Tim Tebow, leading to no end of speculation about a possible pass-catching role.

Tebow has explained that he will do whatever is asked of him, which further fanned the flames of speculation about a "slash" position as a combination fullback, H-back and tight-end.

It's not going to happen, folks.

As Ben Volin of the Boston Globe explained Monday, Tebow has spent "99 percent" of his time with the Patriots learning to play quarterback in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. The quarterback meeting room is the only one Tebow has attended. He runs the third-team offense in practices.

The only reason Tebow spends five minutes each practice with the skill-position players is so he can work on ball security as a scrambling quarterback. The Patriots aren't preparing him to play any other position, despite undying speculation to the contrary.

Fresh faces

» And then there were none. Tennessee Titans guard Chance Warmack became the last first-round pick to sign, receiving a four-year, $12.166 million contract.

» After much hemming and hawing, All-Pro fullback Vonta Leach landed back with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year contract.

» The Houston Texans reportedly signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Joe Mays to a one-year, $1 million contract with a $285,000 signing bonus. The money suggests Mays will compete for the starting job next to Brian Cushing, as Daryl Sharpton once again is sidelined by injury.

» Veteran wide receiver Laurent Robinson worked out for the Miami Dolphins, days after Armon Binns was lost for the season with a torn ACL and MCL and Rishard Matthews went down with an undisclosed injury. The two were battling for the No. 4 receiver job. Robinson previously had worked out for the Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Weighty matters

» An oddly angled photo turned Eddie Lacy into "Eddie Lazy" within a span of minutes on Twitter. Lacy hardly is in ideal game shape one week into training camp, but there's no way the Green Bay Packers would let the rookie running back practice if he was severely overweight.

»Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Dwyer told NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala that he lost 25 to 30 pounds by "working his butt off" during the offseason. Dwyer looked downright thin in the footage shown on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access." Per Kinkhabwala, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hopes the backfield roles will be determined by the end of training camp, but he's willing to ride the "hot hand" again if necessary. It's worth noting that rookie Le'Veon Bellran with the first-team offense Monday.

Hype check

»Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier already is raving about "dynamic" first-rounder Cordarrelle Patterson. "If you were going to put together a receiver," Frazier said, "he would look like Cordarrelle."

»Rod Streater has been the most consistent receiver in Oakland Raiders camp. He could become the offense's go-to receiver, as his game is better suited to Matt Flynn's pop-gun arm than deep threat Denarius Moore's is.

»Robert Griffin III said speedy wide receiver Aldrick Robinson is the one player who has impressed the most early in Washington Redskins camp. "He just looked phenomenal," Griffin said. "He's definitely a guy we've got to get on the field a lot more." Robinson's game calls to mind a poor man's DeSean Jackson.

»Arizona Cardinals tight end Rob Housler has been "hard to miss" both on the field and in the locker room.

»New York Giants rookie pass rusher Damontre Moore is off to an "outstanding start," according to defensive line coach Robert Nunn.

Trainer's room

»Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak hopes Arian Foster's strained calf is ready to go by midweek.

» The Buffalo Bills have sent pass rusher Mario Williams off campus to have his sore foot examined.

»Ben Roethlisberger told NFL Network's Solomon Wilcots that his surgically repaired knee feels "great" early in Steelers training camp.

»Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon sat out team drills with patellar tendinitis. Although coach Rob Chudzinski downplayed the soreness, the Browns have yet to rule out an MRI.

» Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert insists he's "good" after being carted off the field with an ankle injury in Monday's practice.

»Arizona Cardinals running back Ryan Williams is going for a second opinion after his surgically repaired knee flared up Sunday.

» Hip soreness kept Dez Bryant from practice again Monday, but the Dallas Cowboys receiver was running "just fine" on the sideline. He should be back in pads within the next day or two.

» The Chicago Bears lost backup defensive lineman Turk McBride to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.

» The Philadelphia Eagles lost backup linebacker Jason Phillips to a season-ending torn ACL. Phillips was battling for a roster spot as a special-teamer.

» Newly signed Jets rookie Dee Milliner said he's "100 percent back" from offseason shoulder surgery, but he won't go "full throttle" in practices right away. Coach Rex Ryan conceded the cornerback "is never going to beDarrelle Revis."

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.