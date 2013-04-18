Around the League

What we learned from Mike Mayock's conference call

We already told you about some of the headlines coming out of Mike Mayock's annual pre-draft conference call Thursday. Mayock doesn't see a cornerback getting drafted in the top 10, and he moved Houston's D.J. Hayden to No. 1 on his cornerback draft board. But those were just a few nuggets from the two hour session ahead of next week's 2013 NFL Draft.

Here are the other best nuggets we learned from Mayock:

» Geno Smith to the Buffalo Bills? Don't bet on it:

"I don't think Geno Smith makes sense in Buffalo. I saw him play in cold weather in the bowl game, I saw him play in cold weather at Iowa State, and I don't see him fitting in an outdoor arena in Buffalo," Mayock said.

» Mayock said the Arizona Cardinals can't stay put if they want the third-best tackle in the draft.

"I have trouble seeing Lane Johnson getting to Arizona clearly."

Mayock said Johnson had the "freakiest" combine performance in the last 10 years. That's a good thing. He believe Johnson has unlimited upside.

» Miami (Ohio) quarterback Zac Dysert is expected to be drafted around the fourth round, according to Mayock. Oklahoma's Landry Jones also was mentioned as a fourth-rounder.

» Alabama's D.J. Fluker is a top-15 pick, according to Mayock. He doesn't think Fluker will even be there for the Miami Dolphins at No. 12. The San Diego Chargers, picking at No. 11, don't have a "starting tackle" on their roster, according to Mayock.

» Mayock sees Boise State cornerback Jamar Taylor as a "starting cornerback" in the NFL. Mayock sees him going in the second round.

» Syracuse's Ryan Nassib also was pegged as an early second-round pick. Mayock believes Nassib needs the right talent around him to start in the NFL.

» Georgia's Jarvis Jones and Texas A&M's Damontre Moore are two names to watch with the New Orleans Saints.

» On Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert: "I think interest in (Notre Dame TE) Tyler Eifert begins at 13 with Tampa Bay"

» On the draft's depth: "There's probably 25 to 35 more draftable players this year than last year. Most depth I've seen in a while."

» Mayock was asked what wide receiver he could see the Patriots take in the second or third round: Clemson's DeAndre Hopkins and USC's Robert Woods came up.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

