Around the League

Presented By

What we learned at the Super Bowl on Thursday

Published: Jan 30, 2014 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- The Seahawks' defense had its first win of the week. "Turnover Thursday" is a weekly Seahawks tradition, and their secondary came out on top.

"The defense won. They got their turnover today," coach Pete Carroll told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas after the 105-minute practice.

Seattle has been a loose, energetic bunch all week. The players are finally done with media availability and the buildup to the game is almost over.

These are the type of statements you expect to hear from players entering the biggest game of their lives. It's still cool to see every year. Carroll's crew is appreciating this moment and their chance to make some history Sunday.

Here's what else we learned Thursday.

  1. Marshawn Lynch likes to run into people, not talk. Lynch returned to practice Thursday as expected.
  1. No, Peyton Manning is not a robot. And yes, he knows he throws ducks.
  1. Embedded intrepid reporter Chris Wesseling knows who the key player of the Broncos' defense is.
  1. The relationship between Peyton Manning and offensive coordinator Adam Gase is one of the quiet keys to this historic Broncos offense.
  1. We learned that Bruno Mars is a compact man with an outrageous follicle situation.
  1. Dan Hanzus spoke with Michael Vick, who believes he'll "absolutely" be a starting quarterback next season.
  1. Dan also learned what it's like to be at a Jay Glazer Super Bowl party. The short version: about what you'd expect.
  1. Our Seahawks beat man Marc Sessler got a one-on-one interview with Pete Carroll, who just wants to move Manning off the spot. Sessler also had fantastic pieces on "The Seahawk Way" and how the secondary will try to slow down the Broncos.
  1. Colin Kaepernick remains extremely salty about the NFC Championship Game. His negative comments about Richard Sherman were a breath of fresh air in politically correct Super Bowl soundbites.
  1. Julian Edelman sounds like a guy who thinks his best free-agent contract offer won't come from the New England Patriots.

Friday morning brings NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference, in addition to the final words from both head coaches. Football will be played again. It will be glorious. We promise.

Live from New York, it's "The Around The League Podcast!"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW