What we learned at the Super Bowl on Thursday

"The defense won. They got their turnover today," coach Pete Carroll told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas after the 105-minute practice.
Seattle has been a loose, energetic bunch all week. The players are finally done with media availability and the buildup to the game is almost over.
These are the type of statements you expect to hear from players entering the biggest game of their lives. It's still cool to see every year. Carroll's crew is appreciating this moment and their chance to make some history Sunday.
Here's what else we learned Thursday.
- The relationship between Peyton Manning and offensive coordinator Adam Gase is one of the quiet keys to this historic Broncos offense.
- Dan Hanzus spoke with Michael Vick, who believes he'll "absolutely" be a starting quarterback next season.
- Dan also learned what it's like to be at a Jay Glazer Super Bowl party. The short version: about what you'd expect.
- Our Seahawks beat man Marc Sessler got a one-on-one interview with Pete Carroll, who just wants to move Manning off the spot. Sessler also had fantastic pieces on "The Seahawk Way" and how the secondary will try to slow down the Broncos.
- Colin Kaepernick remains extremely salty about the NFC Championship Game. His negative comments about Richard Sherman were a breath of fresh air in politically correct Super Bowl soundbites.
- Julian Edelman sounds like a guy who thinks his best free-agent contract offer won't come from the New England Patriots.
Friday morning brings NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference, in addition to the final words from both head coaches. Football will be played again. It will be glorious. We promise.