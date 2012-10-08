What we learned: Arian Foster runs wild for Texans

» Tim Tebow was used sparingly. The Jets have no idea how to use him. For some reason, they have Mark Sanchez running quarterback sneaks on third-and-1. The Jets also took Tebow out after a pair of runs that put them on the goal line. That's the one part of the field where Tebow's usage makes sense. The Jets should either commit to Tebow in the red zone or just let Sanchez run the team.