What trade would you like to see before the 2012 season?

Pete Carroll may or may not ever ultimately win in Seattle, so let's do the right thing. The Seahawks trade their head coach to the Raiders in exchange for Darrius Heyward-Bey. Seattle gets another receiver who may or may not be good, and Carroll makes it back to his old stomping grounds. Then Carroll's first move is to trade 2013's first-round pick to the Jets for Mark Sanchez. Then he has the band back together: They're in Los Angeles, with Carson Palmer as the starter, followed by Matt Leinart and then Sanchez as the No. 3. John David Booty will be on the practice squad. You want the NFL to succeed in Los Angeles? Here you go. The Raiders, playing back in the Coliseum, will win the AFC West easily, even though they'll struggle with Oregon and in night games in the state of Washington. Carroll can recruit the area like mad. ("Hey, Ryan Mathews, I have a scholarship for you right now!") Norm Chow's offense will be unlike anything the NFL has ever seen. Reggie Bush, finally good in the NFL, will do anything he can to team up with them -- and his parents can live anywhere they want without fear of investigation.