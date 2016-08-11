What to watch for: Vikings-Bengals

The NFL season officially begins in earnest this week with the start of the preseason for all 32 teams. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» Will both sides remain hot after a few training camp scuffles? The Vikings and Bengals both have head coaches that love intense, physical play and their joint practices did not let us down with a brawl that featured Adam Jones on Wednesday. While Cincinnati players are no stranger to sticking their nose in the mix, Mike Zimmer isn't going to let the Vikings back down to anybody.
» Second-round pick Tyler Boyd has been the most-hyped player coming out of camp for the Bengals and for good reason. The playmaker out of Pittsburgh has shown a legitimate ability to plug into the offense right away and rack up catches. Bengals fans panicking about the losses of Marvin Jones and Mohammed Sanu could rest easier with a good performance this weekend.
» Laquon Treadwell was semi-buried on the team's first depth chart released earlier in the week, though that isn't necessarily surprising given how the Vikings have worked in rookies in the past. What it hopefully means is snaps into the second and third quarter for the first-round pick, thought by some to be the best wide receiver in this year's draft.