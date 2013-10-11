What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 6 games

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Texans coach Gary Kubiak will not hesitate to pullMatt Schaub if the turnovers continue on Sunday. The Texans are 3-6 in their last nine games.
Green Bay is second in the league in yards per carry. The Packers haven't even been in the top 20 since 2009. Eddie Lacy makes a big difference for this team as a sustaining running back.
Andy Dalton quietly took a step forward with his performance against New England last week. He made a number of critical and difficult plays on third down. This week won't be much easier against an underrated Buffalo front.
Jamaal Charles has at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in all five games this season. The last player to do that to start a season was O.J. Simpson in 1975.
Stephen Tulloch is more known, but DeAndre Levy is the best linebacker in Detroit. The weakside linebacker is enjoying a breakout season playing behind Detroit's deep and talented defensive line. (Translation: This is not an easy matchup for Browns new/old starter Brandon Weeden.)
If Antonio Cromartie can't play in this game, the Jets' shaky secondary could struggle to hold up in coverage. Rex Ryan bases a lot of his creative blitzes on Cromartie being able to cover the other team's best receiver one-on-one.
Nick Foles did a nice job getting the ball out of his hand quickly in his relief appearance of Michael Vick last week. Foles does not throw a great deep ball, but he moves well in the pocket and is willing to be aggressive.
Carolina's offensive line is struggling, and Cam Newton doesn't help matters. He often is so impervious to pressure that he throws while literally getting hit, leading to turnovers. Newton is a great runner, but he could improve his movement in the pocket.
Battista: Mission Impossible?
Seattle's depth on the defensive line is scary. Michael Bennett, Brandon Mebane, Cliff Avril and Chris Clemons are all playing very well. Bruce Irvin got back into the mix with 37 snaps last week. Fear for Ryan Fitzpatrick this week.
Carson Palmer has received a free pass because his team is 3-2 and his offensive line isn't very good. But there's no denying he is often late throwing the ball and he throws it up into coverage too often. Palmer telegraphs throws like a rookie, and that will hurt against a peaking 49ers defense.
Robert Mathis is the only Defensive Player of the Year candidate that no one is talking about. The man has nine sacks in five games, and that's without Dwight Freeney on the other side.