Around the League

Presented By

What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 6 games

Published: Oct 10, 2013 at 11:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

St. Louis Rams at Houston Texans

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Texans coach Gary Kubiak will not hesitate to pullMatt Schaub if the turnovers continue on Sunday. The Texans are 3-6 in their last nine games.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay is second in the league in yards per carry. The Packers haven't even been in the top 20 since 2009. Eddie Lacy makes a big difference for this team as a sustaining running back.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Andy Dalton quietly took a step forward with his performance against New England last week. He made a number of critical and difficult plays on third down. This week won't be much easier against an underrated Buffalo front.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Jamaal Charles has at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in all five games this season. The last player to do that to start a season was O.J. Simpson in 1975.

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Stephen Tulloch is more known, but DeAndre Levy is the best linebacker in Detroit. The weakside linebacker is enjoying a breakout season playing behind Detroit's deep and talented defensive line. (Translation: This is not an easy matchup for Browns new/old starter Brandon Weeden.)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

If Antonio Cromartie can't play in this game, the Jets' shaky secondary could struggle to hold up in coverage. Rex Ryan bases a lot of his creative blitzes on Cromartie being able to cover the other team's best receiver one-on-one.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Foles did a nice job getting the ball out of his hand quickly in his relief appearance of Michael Vick last week. Foles does not throw a great deep ball, but he moves well in the pocket and is willing to be aggressive.

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Carolina's offensive line is struggling, and Cam Newton doesn't help matters. He often is so impervious to pressure that he throws while literally getting hit, leading to turnovers. Newton is a great runner, but he could improve his movement in the pocket.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Battista: Mission Impossible?

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

The 0-5 Jaguars visit the 5-0 Broncos as one of the biggest underdogs ever. Judy Battista examines in her Week 6 primer. **READ**

The Jaguars have been outscored by 112 points this season. The Broncos have outscored opponents by 91. Our tip: The Broncos will win by 203 points.

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's depth on the defensive line is scary. Michael Bennett, Brandon Mebane, Cliff Avril and Chris Clemons are all playing very well. Bruce Irvin got back into the mix with 37 snaps last week. Fear for Ryan Fitzpatrick this week.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

The Patriots are second in scoring defense, and the Saints are fourth. New Orleans is also first in time of possession on offense, and New England plays a bend-but-don't break style. That could all add up to a lower-scoring game than you expect, without a lot of possessions.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Carson Palmer has received a free pass because his team is 3-2 and his offensive line isn't very good. But there's no denying he is often late throwing the ball and he throws it up into coverage too often. Palmer telegraphs throws like a rookie, and that will hurt against a peaking 49ers defense.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

The Redskins could somehow be in first place after this game if they win and the Eagles lose. This was the first time in NFL history that all NFC East teams had a losing record five weeks or more into a season.

Indianapolis Colts at San Diego Chargers

Robert Mathis is the only Defensive Player of the Year candidate that no one is talking about. The man has nine sacks in five games, and that's without Dwight Freeney on the other side.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" includes Daniel Jeremiah and previews every Week 6 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More