What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 14 games

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 09:40 PM

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens (6-6) need a win to keep pace for the AFC's sixth playoff seed. After back-to-back strong performances through the air from Joe Flacco, Baltimore is a good bet to feast on arguably the league's most abysmal passing defense.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A loss would give Buffalo nine defeats on the season, which would be the ninth straight year with a losing record. The Rams have the second longest streak in the NFL with six straight losing seasons.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Will he or won't he? If Aaron Rodgers is a go for Sunday, Green Bay's playoff hopes are alive with four games to go. If we get another bland helping of dead-armed Matt Flynn, the Packers -- even in Lambeau -- are not much better than the flailing Falcons.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

We debated on Wednesday's podcast about which of these teams deserves our trust down the stretch. Answers were all over the map, not unlike this post-Reggie Wayne Colts offense -- and not unlike Andy Dalton, who's posting a 59.8 passer rating since Week 9.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Cleveland is giving up the fewest yards per play in the NFL this season at 4.44, but nobody in the league has allowed more touchdown passes (19) since Week 6 than the Browns. Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense are a good bet to blow the doors off.

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Quietly one of the finest games of the week. Can Nick Foles maintain his white-hot streak of 19 touchdowns to zero interceptions? He set an Eagles record with 233 consecutive passes without a pick, but Detroit linebacker DeAndre Levy -- tied for the league lead with six interceptions -- might have something to say about that.

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

With four games to go, Dolphins passer Ryan Tannehill has been sacked more times in a single season (45) than any passer in team history. A whopping 19 of those takedowns have come in the fourth quarter, one reason Miami is 3-6 after starting 3-0.

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

Gang Green's D-line is among the league's best, but we don't love the matchup of New York's O-line against Oakland's frisky pass rush. Meanwhile, Geno Smith has devolved while leading a Jets attack that's scored fewer than 10 points in four of the team's last seven games.

St. Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Michael Floyd looks like a true No. 1 receiver, but the Cardinals offense is hard to rely on because of Carson Palmer. He missed a ton of open throws last week that could have resulted in a win in Philadelphia. That's the bad news. The good news: Arizona has outgained its opponents nine times this year, including five times in a row.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Montee Ball has given the Broncos' offense an added dimension. He's breaking tackles and running with a lot more confidence in recent weeks. Don't be surprised if his workload continues to rise in the next few weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Redskins

While the Kansas City defense completely collapsed last month, the offense has been remarkably good. Alex Smith has pushed the ball down the field more, helping Kansas City to average more yards per game than any team in the NFL in November.

New York Giants at San Diego Chargers

When the Chargers lose, they don't lose by much. Their average margin of defeat is 5.86, the third-lowest in the NFL. Three of their losses have come in the last 15 seconds.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

The Seahawks have outscored the 49ers 71-16 in their last two meetings, but both of those games were in Seattle. San Francisco's offense has quietly rounded into form the last two weeks with long, sustained drives. Don't expect many passes in this game; these are the two most run-heavy teams in the league.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Cam Newton has been far more effective throwing to his left this year. His passer rating is 112.2 to the left, 93.4 up the middle and 65.3 to the right. Carolina's station-to-station offense has the longest average scoring drive this season. The big plays are gone.

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Expect solid quarterback play late in this game, even if it's cold on Monday night. Only Peyton Manning has a higher passer rating than Josh McCown and Tony Romo in the final frame of games this year.

