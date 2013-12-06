What to watch for: Viewing tips for Week 14 games

The Ravens (6-6) need a win to keep pace for the AFC's sixth playoff seed. After back-to-back strong performances through the air from Joe Flacco, Baltimore is a good bet to feast on arguably the league's most abysmal passing defense.
A loss would give Buffalo nine defeats on the season, which would be the ninth straight year with a losing record. The Rams have the second longest streak in the NFL with six straight losing seasons.
Will he or won't he? If Aaron Rodgers is a go for Sunday, Green Bay's playoff hopes are alive with four games to go. If we get another bland helping of dead-armed Matt Flynn, the Packers -- even in Lambeau -- are not much better than the flailing Falcons.
We debated on Wednesday's podcast about which of these teams deserves our trust down the stretch. Answers were all over the map, not unlike this post-Reggie Wayne Colts offense -- and not unlike Andy Dalton, who's posting a 59.8 passer rating since Week 9.
Quietly one of the finest games of the week. Can Nick Foles maintain his white-hot streak of 19 touchdowns to zero interceptions? He set an Eagles record with 233 consecutive passes without a pick, but Detroit linebacker DeAndre Levy -- tied for the league lead with six interceptions -- might have something to say about that.
With four games to go, Dolphins passer Ryan Tannehill has been sacked more times in a single season (45) than any passer in team history. A whopping 19 of those takedowns have come in the fourth quarter, one reason Miami is 3-6 after starting 3-0.
Schein: Shape up or ship out
As we venture into the final quarter of the regular season, Adam Schein identifies nine players with everything to prove. READ
Gang Green's D-line is among the league's best, but we don't love the matchup of New York's O-line against Oakland's frisky pass rush. Meanwhile, Geno Smith has devolved while leading a Jets attack that's scored fewer than 10 points in four of the team's last seven games.
Michael Floyd looks like a true No. 1 receiver, but the Cardinals offense is hard to rely on because of Carson Palmer. He missed a ton of open throws last week that could have resulted in a win in Philadelphia. That's the bad news. The good news: Arizona has outgained its opponents nine times this year, including five times in a row.
Montee Ball has given the Broncos' offense an added dimension. He's breaking tackles and running with a lot more confidence in recent weeks. Don't be surprised if his workload continues to rise in the next few weeks.
While the Kansas City defense completely collapsed last month, the offense has been remarkably good. Alex Smith has pushed the ball down the field more, helping Kansas City to average more yards per game than any team in the NFL in November.
When the Chargers lose, they don't lose by much. Their average margin of defeat is 5.86, the third-lowest in the NFL. Three of their losses have come in the last 15 seconds.
The Seahawks have outscored the 49ers 71-16 in their last two meetings, but both of those games were in Seattle. San Francisco's offense has quietly rounded into form the last two weeks with long, sustained drives. Don't expect many passes in this game; these are the two most run-heavy teams in the league.
Cam Newton has been far more effective throwing to his left this year. His passer rating is 112.2 to the left, 93.4 up the middle and 65.3 to the right. Carolina's station-to-station offense has the longest average scoring drive this season. The big plays are gone.
Expect solid quarterback play late in this game, even if it's cold on Monday night. Only Peyton Manning has a higher passer rating than Josh McCown and Tony Romo in the final frame of games this year.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.