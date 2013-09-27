What to watch for: Tips for Week 4 games

We feel for you, London. What looked like a fantastic duel in August now pits two winless clubs fighting for relevancy. The hope for Pittsburgh is that Le'Veon Bell will be ready to roll. The rookie running back should serve as an immediate bell cow if he's healthy enough to make his NFL debut.
Joe Flacco doesn't have much to throw to this season, but he's made the most of it. The Ravens quarterback on third down is 27 of 43 for 366 yards. That's 50 more yards on third down than any other quarterback in the NFL. That amounts to ill news for Buffalo's beaten-up secondary.
This shapes up as a showdown between two of the better defenses in the AFC. Cleveland's challenge is shutting down A.J. Green, who's piled up two 100-yard games in four tilts against the Browns since entering the league in 2011.
The Seahawks aren't an automatic win on the road, as they are at home, but if Texans receiver Andre Johnson (shin) doesn't play, Seattle's task on defense is simplified. We love what rookie DeAndre Hopkins has done out of the gate, but he benefits from teams having to deal with both pass-catchers at once.
We'll be watching the carry count in Indy's backfield, where newly acquired Trent Richardson has another week of practice under his belt. After Ahmad Bradshaw played with a chip on his shoulder against the 49ers, a permanent committee approach isn't out of the question.
Pro Football Focus notes that Alex Smith has attempted passes of 10 yards or fewer on 82.9 percent of his throws. That leads (if leads is the correct word) all quarterbacks through three weeks of play.
NFL Media's Bucky Brooks tells us that the Buccaneers won't ease rookie quarterback Mike Glennon into the deep end of the pool. Look for Tampa to feature Glennon's big arm and throw the ball down the field often in his first NFL start.
Tennessee is playing like a top 10 defense again because of its little known young players. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and linebacker Zach Brown both have been making big plays on a weekly basis. Expect a defensive battle.
This game could have the most plays in NFL history. Two hurry-up offenses plus a terrible Eagles defense plus extra time for Chip Kelly to prepare should equal a crazy amount of points and yards for both teams. Fantasy owners alert.
The Redskins broke out a lot more zone-read plays in Week 3, with some effectiveness. Robert Griffin III looked better on the move, and the team pushed the ball downfield. He's improved every week, and this is the week he could put it all together.
It's the battle of widely mocked quarterbacks who are playing well early in the season. Tony Romo is getting protected better than ever before in his career. Philip Rivers is getting the ball out of his hands quickly and showing scary accuracy.
Brandon Bolden, LeGarrette Blount and Stevan Ridley split snaps evenly in the Patriots' backfield in Week 3. Don't expect that to continue. New England is the ultimate matchup-based team and will change its approach each week. Look for Ridley to lead the way usually, even if Bolden plays more on third downs.
No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan received more snaps in Week 3 against Atlanta, and he made a big impact rushing the passer. New Orleans' offensive line has struggled, so don't be surprised if Jordan is a big factor with star pass rusher Cameron Wake banged up.
