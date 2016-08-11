What to watch for: Seahawks-Chiefs

The NFL season officially begins in earnest this week with the start of the preseason for all 32 teams. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» Is Trevone Boykin the backup for good? Much ado has been made about Boykin being Russell Wilson's primary backup, even if the Seahawks have raved about his ability. Now, we get to see it against a good defense not wearing the same colors.
» Could anyone emerge from the back end of Seattle's running back depth chart? Per ESPN.com, fifth-round pick Alex Collins had a memorable team scrimmage, especially as a pass catcher out of the backfield. With C.J. Prosise still battling back from a hamstring injury, the competition for playing time seems wide open.
» Was Nick Foles worth the speedy signing? The Chiefs were desperate for a No. 2 with veteran experience after Chase Daniel left town and jumped on the chance to sign former Eagles starter Nick Foles, reuniting him with the coaching staff that drafted him.