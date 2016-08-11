What to watch for: Lions-Steelers

The NFL season officially begins in earnest this week with the start of the preseason for all 32 teams. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
*Here's what to what to watch for ... *
» Are we ready for a backup tight end party? The departure of veteran Heath Miller and the injury to high-profile free agent acquisition of Ladarius Green putts Pittsburgh in a rough spot. We'll likely get a heavy dose of Jesse James and journeyman UDFA Xavier Grimble, both of whom could be key puzzle pieces as Pittsburgh puts together their 53-man roster.
» Taylor Decker wasn't the sexiest pick the Lions could have made in the first round, but they've liked him enough to stick him at left tackle. While Decker fared well against the Steelers during joint practices, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin could give him a dose of NFL-speed blitzing as a favor to Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.
» Marvin Jones has been on a hot streak in Detroit and, according to MLive.com, he's taken over the role of No. 1 wide receiver (at least in spirit). Will there be an easy way to tell on Friday against the Steelers?