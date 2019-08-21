What to watch for in Week 3 preseason games

Cardinals: As previously noted by NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' vanilla offense hit a rocky road in Week 2 against the Raiders, who threw the kitchen sink at the No. 1 overall pick with all the schemes and fortitude of a regular-season game. Murray was 3-of-8 for 12 yards, a miserable enough line as is, but compounded by a pair of sacks, one of which resulted in a safety. While the Cardinals' offense isn't putting on display all that it can offer and most defenses (save the Raiders) aren't in the preseason, either, Murray is going to see plenty of pass rushers coming unblocked in coach Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. After all, Murray's mobility is supposed to be perfect for this offense to avoid such troubles. Murray better showcasing his skills -- no matter what flavor the offense is -- will be under the microscope against an aggressive Vikings defense, but perhaps more so will be his ability to bounce back after a rough outing.