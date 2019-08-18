Jerry Jones after Tony Pollard impresses: 'Zeke who?'

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard once again impressed Saturday night in his second preseason start.

Pollard's back-to-back outings has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joking to reporters that the 2019 fourth-round pick is Ezekiel Elliott's best negotiator: "Who? Now Zeke who?"

Elliott remains away from the team while the All-Pro running back seeks a new deal. In his absence, Pollard has been able to make an impact immediately for Dallas' offense.

Pollard had five carries for 42 yards and one touchdown in the Week 2 preseason matchup against the Rams.

Jones gushed about Pollard after the game and the possibility of the rookie and Elliott complementing each other on the field.

"What's amazing for him is to come in here and he hadn't done that much," Jones said per the Dallas Morning News. "He knows exactly what to do and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he's going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he's going to be right in the middle of it early. That will really complement what we're doing with Zeke, not replace that, I mean that, not replace it. Nobody is getting cute here, certainly be a great compliment to have a great running game where I can picture those guys [having] success at the same time out there really giving the defense some fits."

Pollard has shown flashes that he can be an every down back as a rookie, much like Elliott during his first season.

With no resolution between the Cowboys and Elliott in sight, Pollard has the potential to become a long-term solution if needed.