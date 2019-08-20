WR Antonio Brown practices with 'certified helmet'

Antonio Brown was back on the field with his Oakland Raiders teammates Tuesday. With a helmet.

Despite not having a helmet on during the portion of practice open to the media, NFL Network's MJ Acosta reported that AB is running drills with the offense with a helmet on, per a source informed of the situation.

It's unclear what make and model of helmet -- the source of the recent hullabaloo -- Brown donned.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden confirmed after the session that Brown was using a certified helmet during practice.

"It's a certified helmet, so he's all in," Gruden said, alluding to GM Mike Mayock's Sunday statement. "That's my understanding. I'm really happy to have him out here. He's a great player."

News of Brown wearing a helmet came after he was seen at the early portion which didn't require headgear. However, when Raiders players put their helmets on for stretching and warmups, Brown headed off the field. He later returned sans a helmet.

Antonio Brown heads back to the field as the open portion of practice comes to a close for the media. No helmet on hand (or head). #Raiders @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/n8AfwJLTbS â MJ Acosta (@MJAcostaTV) August 20, 2019

The 31-year-old receiver filed a second grievance in his attempt to wear his preferred helmet, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Brown, who had his first helmet grievance denied by an arbitrator on Aug. 12, is now arguing he should be provided the same right as other players in terms of having a one-year grace period to phase out using his helmet. He is claiming the NFL is arbitrarily applying its rules.

"This grievance is no laughing matter," Gruden said. "It's important to him."

The hearing in front of an arbitrator for Brown's second helmet grievance is likely to be held Friday, Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Brown also had been dealing with a frostbitten feet issue stemming from a cryogenic therapy chamber mishap, but it appears those problems are now in the past.

"He's really good," Gruden said. "He's shown great retention at what we're doing. He didn't miss the offseason program. He's been here and out of here in meetings. It's just good to have him back. He's in great shape. He's running hard and running good routes."