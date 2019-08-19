Antonio Brown filing second helmet grievance vs. NFL

Another grievance has been filed by Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown against the NFL in his attempt to wear the helmet he prefers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brown, who had his first helmet grievance denied by an arbitrator on Aug. 12, is now arguing he should be provided the same right as other players in terms of having a one-year grace period to phase out using his helmet. He is claiming the NFL is arbitrarily applying its rules.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.