What to watch for in Thursday's preseason games

We tabbed this tilt as must-see TV back in May, but don't expect more than a series or two of Peyton Manning vs. Richard Sherman. I look forward to seeing Ronnie Hillman step in for the shelvedMontee Ball. Coming off an "unbelievable" offseason, Hillman can wipe away the memory of two disappointing campaigns, but we've heard the hype before. C.J. Anderson -- more of an inside runner -- is clearly seen as the No. 3, but that's what the games are for.