What to watch for in Eagles-Steelers preseason game

Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount already provided some big headlines after admitting to marijuana possession in advance of Thursday night's All-Pennsylvania preseason game.
Bell and Blount were taken into custody by police not long before they were supposed to be on the team flight to Philadelphia. NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that coaches plan to use both players on Thursday against the Eagles.
Here's what else to watch for during the game:
- Jeremy Maclin is expected to play in his first preseason game since tearing his ACL. Riley Cooper is returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for weeks. We'll be especially interested to see if Maclin has his quickness back after the surgery. Reports this month have been mixed.
- Jordan Matthews should also get a lot of time with the first team. It will be interesting to see where he lines up, and how much he lines up with the starters expected to play after halftime.
- Steelers rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier has become one of our favorite defensive players to watch. After one preseason game. Seriously, spend a quarter focusing on his movement all over the field.
- We hear that the Steelers will feature more no huddle looks every preseason. We'll look for two teams playing at a fast pace Thursday night. Steelers second-year wideout Markus Wheaton has a chance to inflate his fantasy buzz.