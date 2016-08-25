What to watch for: Eagles-Colts

It's the moment we've all been waiting for -- Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We'll see more established stars and potential starters than any other week of the preseason. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
EAGLES at COLTS (7 p.m.)
» Veteran Stephen Tulloch rolled into town just a few days ago but could already be making his move for the middle linebacker job. A game against the Colts could settle the depth chart for now, but that may be up to Jordan Hicks.
» Dorial Green-Beckham made a surprise appearance for the Eagles last week immediately after a trade from the Titans. Now? He will start. The mammoth receiver could lend the Eagles a hand in the red zone, though Sam Bradford is hoping for a better all-around target to complement Jordan Matthews.
» The Colts may need Antonio Cromartie to start this weekend against the Eagles, never mind Week 1 of the regular season. Amid reports of his demise via hip injury, Cromartie will look to show that he still has some good football left in the tank.