What to watch for: Dolphins-Giants

The NFL season officially begins in earnest this week with the start of the preseason for all 32 teams. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
*Here's what to what to watch for ... *
» How many lineup changes will we see on defense for the Giants? Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has trotted out some pretty enticing fronts in camp so far, including some obvious speed packages built around high priced free agent Olivier Vernon. While the preseason is intentionally bland, there is value in getting a live look at how the pieces fit.
» Laremy Tunsil is a backup on the depth chart but we all know that will change quickly. The Dolphins want the former Ole Miss star, believed by some to be the No. 1 prospect in the entire draft, to earn his reps. That will include out-playing the likes of Dallas Thomas on Friday.
» Who will emerge from the younger crowd? Darian Thompson could run away with a starting safety job for the Giants, while Dolphins receiver Leonte Carroo could earn himself some more playing time after having one of his best days of training camp on Wednesday.