What to watch for: Cowboys-Seahawks

It's the moment we've all been waiting for -- Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We'll see more established stars and potential starters than any other week of the preseason. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
COWBOYS at SEAHAWKS (10 p.m. NFL Network)
» Cowboys first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott could get as many as a dozen touches, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Outside of Jared Goff, this will be the most highly-anticipated debut of the preseason. Elliott has a chance to bring Dallas' offense back to 2014 levels if he can stay healthy. Will he run like he's not encased in bubble wrap?
» After a hit-and-miss performance against Minnesota a week ago, the Seahawks will likely shuffle their starting offensive line a few times, position coach Tom Cable told The Seattle Times. Be on the lookout for former starter J'Marcus Webb to make a play for one of the tackle jobs against a defensive line that can be pushed around.
» Seattle's rookie running back C.J. Prosise has the chance to steal the show from Elliott if he also makes his preseason debut. The former Notre Dame star is eyeing a hybrid role in the team's offense and will need to show some of his pass-catching skills if the tweaked hamstring allows it.