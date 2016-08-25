What to watch for: Chiefs-Bears

It's the moment we've all been waiting for -- Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We'll see more established stars and potential starters than any other week of the preseason. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
CHIEFS at BEARS (1 p.m., NFL Network)
» The Bears have an offensive line problem at the moment. Depending on how long guard Kyle Long is out for, the team could be auditioning reserve center Ted Larsen at guard like they've done in practice, according to the Chicago Tribune. Long's shoulder issue might be nothing, but it might be enough to seriously rattle a team already missing their starting center.
» The Bears are either keeping a secret when it comes to 2015 first-round pick Kevin White, or they're still figuring out how to properly use him. If they are still being cautious with their playmaker, it's completely understandable. If they aren't, two catches and nine yards is something to worry about.
» 2015 third-round pick Chris Conley continues to make a case as a legitimate No. 2 complement to Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. His Week 2 preseason performance elicited this flamethrower quote from quarterback Alex Smith (via the Kansas City Star): "He did a bunch of stuff," Smith said. Damn. Look out, Washington.