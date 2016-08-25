What to watch for: Browns-Buccaneers

It's the moment we've all been waiting for -- Week 3 of the NFL preseason. We'll see more established stars and potential starters than any other week of the preseason. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
BROWNS at BUCCANEERS (8 p.m., CBS)
» This will be the most realistic look at Cleveland's starting lineup so far. Suspended receiver Josh Gordon is expected to get some time as is rookie first-round pick Corey Coleman. Lining them up alongside preseason sensation Terrelle Pryor presents the most hope a Browns fan has felt for the offense in almost a decade.
» Unfortunately, all eyes will be on struggling rookie kicker Roberto Aguayo. The Bucs made him a second-round pick and, in turn, made him hoist a gigantic magnifying glass over his head during the preseason. Aguayo has already missed a pair of kicks during competition and has been spotty at best in practice during the week. Another poor performance will raise some very serious questions about the position in Tampa.
» This is still the preseason, but Jameis Winston is coming off a poor performance against the Jaguars. The former No. 1 overall pick completed just 30 percent of his passes and chucked an interception. The (relatively) long stretches of ineffectiveness could just be a product of the preseason in general, but Cleveland's porous secondary could be a nice springboard into the regular season.