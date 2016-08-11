What to watch for: Broncos-Bears

The NFL season officially begins in earnest this week with the start of the preseason for all 32 teams. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
*Here's what to what to watch for ... *
» This one is obvious. The Broncos are continuing to insist that Mark Sanchez might lose the quarterback competition, which means all eyes are on the former Jets star. He will start the preseason opener, but after that, nothing is guaranteed, especially for the man listed as co-No. 1 on the depth chart.
» Outside of the immediate quarterback competition madness, we'll also get an entire second half of Paxton Lynch. The team's first-round pick will likely take snaps for the Broncos at some point this season given how these things typically play out. Like Wentz, Lynch will provide a good reason to stick around after the starters bow out.
» The Bears, like the Panthers, will likely keep wide receiver Kevin White in bubble wrap, but last year's first-round pick is champing at the bit. Head coach John Fox plans on working the starters for an entire quarter which means that White could have two series to get his hands on the ball.