What teams could trade back into first round for QB?

SI.com's Peter King reports that multiple teams in the high second round have started testing the waters with teams drafting from No. 25 through No. 32 in the first round. This is where players like Ryan Nassib (Syracuse), EJ Manuel (Florida State) and Matt Barkley (USC) could come off the board. (Or West Virginia's Geno Smith if he slips Thursday night, which I still expect to happen.) Let's break this down.