What team will be lucky enough to get the top pick in the draft?

Not only are the Chiefs in the driver's seat, but there is a chance that this team could make a bid at the Lions' 0-16 mark in 2008. Funny thing about the Chiefs, the new-fangled passing rules have seemed to benefit every quarterback in the NFL -- except for Matt Cassel. And then things got worse in Kansas City when Jamaal Charles went down with a season-ending knee injury. If Charles is lucky enough to return in 2012, he could be playing with a new quarterback.