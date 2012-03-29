What should Cleveland do with No. 4 pick in 2012 NFL Draft?

I'm always suspicious of sudden QB risers, and Ryan Tannehill falls in that category. Why now? Why wasn't he hot during or immediately after the season? Only now, when he's the only other real QB prospect besides Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, is he being talked about. Why? Because we know those two are coming off the board with the first two picks, so someone has to fill that void. I'm not buying it. It's that rush to get the last quarterback available that caused the Jaguars to take Blaine Gabbert and the Vikings to snatch up Christian Ponder in the 2011 draft -- two picks that could result in do-overs in the 2013 draft. Resist that temptation to take a QB you have to sell yourself on.