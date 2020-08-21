What's the verdict on Joe Judge's polarizing practices? Plus, a rookie sleeper, a breakout candidate and much more

As one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL, Joe Judge is a very compelling figure heading into his first season in the big chair. But hearing the reports coming out of New York Giants training camp, I'm a little concerned about some of the 38-year-old's old-school methods.

Players and coaches running penalty laps for mental mistakes ... expletive-laced tirades ... no names on the back of practice jerseys ...

All of this evokes memories of previous Patriots assistants-turned-head coaches. And although hardline methods didn't produce great results for Eric Mangini, Josh McDaniels and -- at least so far -- Matt Patricia, Judge is clearly attempting to recreate the kind of take-no-prisoners environment that's helped Bill Belichick win six Super Bowls in New England.

Now, a tough, hard-nosed culture isn't exactly foreign to Big Blue. In fact, Belichick himself cut his teeth coaching the Giants under Bill Parcells in the 1980s, when New York was unquestionably a no-nonsense operation. And Tom Coughlin brought a similar feel to Gotham in the new millennium. The Giants collected four Lombardi Trophies during these two coaching regimes, so it's not hard to find Judge's inspiration here. The young coach is attempting to re-establish a blue-collar culture with a series of throwback tactics that are routinely utilized by high school and youth football coaches across the country.

Here's the thing, though: This antiquated approach only works at the NFL level if players believe the coach is being authentic as a leader and if his methods directly spawn team success.

While Judge is challenging his charges to earn his respect by becoming more disciplined and detail-oriented, the first-time head coach is the one who needs to earn the respect of his team through his actions. He needs to connect with his players, particularly the young guys, and encourage them to embrace the commitment, accountability and trust that's needed to play at a championship level. Moreover, Judge must convince his players that all of this will positively impact the bottom line when it comes to wins and losses.

With a background as a trusted assistant under Belichick and Alabama coach Nick Saban, Judge can point to his experiences on five championship teams (three Super Bowl titles with the Pats, two national championships with the Crimson Tide). But players will observe his actions to see if they align with his words. For instance, Judge's emphasis on preparation and organization can lead to buy-in from the players if the team sees him providing answers on game day that can only be gleaned from watching immense amounts of film or putting together detailed scouting reports. If Judge is able to accurately predict how an opponent will attack in a specific situation and provide an effective counter, the players will believe their coach will always have solutions to their problems.

Players will also pay close attention to Judge's game day demeanor and behavior. He must exhibit the same discipline, self-control and attention to detail that he demands from his guys. If they see an overly emotional coach berating officials and drawing unsportsmanlike penalties, they will have a tougher time heeding his words when he attempts to correct them for mental errors. Giants players will do their best to make the necessary adjustments, but his words will ring hollow if his actions don't match the values he emphasizes.

That's why it is important for Judge to be 100 percent authentic. He must model the behavior that he wants to see from his players. From his actions as a tough, hard-working competitor to his belief in the value of painstaking preparation, Judge must earn A+ grades in those areas if he expects the Giants to follow suit. Most importantly, he has to convince his players that he genuinely cares about them -- and that his methods will not only make the team better, but help everyone become better players. New-school players will conform to demanding standards if they understand the why behind actions and they can visualize the individual and collective benefits of their sacrifice.