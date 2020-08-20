Dez Bryant will leave Ravens workout without contract 

Around the NFL

The Dez Bryant workout in Baltimore concluded without the former Dallas Cowboys receiver joining the Ravens.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Bryant is expected to depart without a deal, and nothing is imminent, per sources informed of the situation.

Neither side has ruled out a deal later on, but there won't be an immediate move on the Ravens' part.

Bryant traveled to Baltimore this week, took COVID-19 tests, and worked out for the team Thursday.

The former Cowboys All-Pro hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2017. He briefly signed in New Orleans midway through 2018 but tore his Achilles two days later. Bryant sat out the entire 2019 campaign.

Turning 32 years old in November, Bryant lost a step during the end of his run in Dallas and was unable to separate from defensive backs as he did during his prime. The diminished speed led to a parting of ways with the Cowboys.

Bryant has continued to work out and stay in shape in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, even joining sessions with Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes at points this offseason.

The Ravens have been in the market this season for a veteran receiver. It's possible Bryant could play a possession-receiver role next to speedster Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, who the Baltimore staff expects to make a leap this year.

At this point, however, Bryant will leave without a deal. We'll see if one comes down the pike in Baltimore before the season. At the very least, the workout shows teams might be interested in ending Bryant's NFL sabbatical in 2020.

