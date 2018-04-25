Around the NFL

Dez Bryant turned down multiyear offer from Ravens

Published: Apr 25, 2018 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Ravens wanted Dez Bryant but settled for Willie Snead.

Baltimore has indeed shown the most interest in signing Bryant, but the two sides couldn't agree on contract length, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, via a source informed of the situation.

The Ravens needed a multiyear deal to fit Bryant's number under the salary cap, per Rapoport. The former Cowboys star, conversely, is seeking a one-year contract that will enable him to test the market again in 2019.

In other words, Bryant is banking on a bounce-back year to rehabilitate his league-wide value.

That's a high-risk approach for a player attempting to reverse the decline phase of his career. The Ravens' offer was "pretty lucrative," Rapoport added on NFL Up to the Minute, in the neighborhood of the three-year, $21 million deal signed by Michael Crabtree.

Once it became evident that common ground wouldn't be reached, the Ravens switched gears, coaxing Snead away from the Saints with a two-year contract worth up to $10.4 million.

Bryant, meanwhile, has been left to twist in the wind, hoping the Giants have a change of heart in the coming weeks. At this point, Rapoport reported earlier Wednesday, the Cowboys' career leader in receiving touchdowns is expected to wait until after the draft before finding a new NFL home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

news

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season

Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.

news

Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hire Bank of America Securities to explore potentially selling team

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" including the potential sale of the franchise.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sean McVay noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE