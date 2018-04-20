Giants not interested in ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant

Dumped by the Cowboys, Dez Bryant has expressed a desire to join an NFC East rival, preferably the Giants.

Now that veteran wideout Brandon Marshall has been released and Bryant is working out with Odell Beckham, it's natural to wonder if Big Blue will reciprocate that interest.

Don't count on it.

Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Up to the Minute, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants are not currently interested in Bryant.

"As far as the Giants go," Rapoport said, "my understanding is they are not at this point a team vying for his services."

Bryant has spent the past week chasing the Giants like a twitterpated teenager. If the feeling was mutual, he would have signed by now.

Unrequited love is grievous. If he fails to add a wide receiver early in the upcoming draft, perhaps general manager Dave Gettleman will open his heart and embrace a disenchanted Dez.