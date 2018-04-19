Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham work out together in video

Dez Bryant is campaigning hard to try to end up in his preferred landing spot in free agency.

Less than 24 hours after the Giants released wideout Brandon Marshall, Bryant posted a video on Instagram of himself working out with the team's No. 1 receiver: Odell Beckham Jr.

Since being cut by the Cowboys, the veteran wideout has expressed his feelings on wanting to stay in the NFC East so he could have the chance to face his former team twice a year.

"The Giants," Bryant said when asked by Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about potential landing spots, "got a helluva defense, they're going to pay OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard] ... the tight end [Evan Engram], [QB Eli] Manning? Crazy. ... They draft [Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick]? That'd be crazy!"

With Marshall gone now, the Giants have room at wide receiver behind Beckham and Sterling Shepard. Looks like Bryant is one step closer to fulfilling his wish.