Dez Bryant not expected to sign until after NFL draft

Dez Bryant likely won't find a home this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Bryant isn't expected to sign prior to the NFL draft, which opens Thursday, per sources informed of the decision. Rapoport added that the ex-Dallas Cowboys receiver could wait a week or two before finding a landing spot.

Bryant was released less than two weeks ago, extremely late in the offseason process for a veteran to hit the open market.

The Baltimore Ravens emerged as an early favorite to land the former Pro Bowl wideout, but the team elected to sign restricted free agent Willie Snead away from New Orleans instead.

With that connection nixed, Bryant will wait until after the draft to ink a deal.

Teams likely want to see how the draft shakes out before they shell out money for an aging receiver. If a wideout they like lands in their laps, clubs would prefer the cheaper rookie deals rather than paying Dez his asking price.

It's a double-edged sword for Bryant. He could have his potential landing spots whittled down by cheap rookies. On the other hand, if a contender gets boxed out of the receiver market in the draft, it could provide Bryant the leverage he needs to try and recoup some of the money lost after being cut by the Cowboys.