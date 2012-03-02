What's the proper punishment in Saints 'bounty' scandal?

Roger Goodell has put tremendous emphasis on player safety, and so has the NFLPA in the new labor agreement. This scandal also includes a salary-cap violation. It is clear the Saints should be penalized as an organization. Gregg Williams -- now with the St. Louis Rams -- should face the stiffest fine. Other members of the Saints organization possibly should be fined, too, but without getting the exact details I can't have a full opinion on it. The amount of punishment doled out has to be based on the history in this matter. The Saints should probably lose a second-round draft choice -- at least -- or a first if you want to say it is for multiple violations. I would definitely fine every player involved, as well.