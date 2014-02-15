What's next for key figures in the Dolphins case?

One day after Ted Wells released his independent report to the NFL outlining allegations of workplace misconduct in Miami, the Dolphins are left to pick up the pieces.
Team owner Stephen Ross waited until Friday evening to release a statement, in which he called the findings of the report "deeply disturbing," but he stopped short of discussing the future of those named in the investigation.
Let's do that now:
Sure seems like it.
Ross noted that the report "commended Joe Philbin's commitment to promoting integrity and accountability throughout the Dolphins organization." The coach is the first member named of a hand-picked committee Ross has assembled to "review Ted Wells' report and our current Code of Conduct."
NFL Media's Judy Battista correctly points to the "utter cluelessness" exhibited by Philbin and other key members of the organization, but Ross appears committed to making his third-year coach part of the solution instead of a fall guy.
How about offensive line coach Jim Turner?
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington told NFL Network's "Total Access" on Friday that Turner's name is mentioned a whopping 90 times in the report.
Questioned by Wells, the Dolphins assistant repeatedly denied knowledge of the harassment and assured Philbin that press reports of abusive treatment of Martin were baseless. The report specifies that Turner, at least once, participated in taunting an unnamed Dolphins offensive lineman -- now revealed to be current Panthers tackle Andrew McDonald -- who consistently was barraged with homophobic insults. Turner purchased a male blow-up doll as a gag gift for McDonald in December 2012.
Darlington noted that Turner "will be under close scrutiny by the organization" and could face anything from "a suspension" to "his job." Miami last month went out and hired former Houston Texans aide John Benton as their new assistant line coach. A well-respected tutor league-wide, he'd be a capable fill-in if Turner is sent packing.
One Dolphins source texted The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero on Friday to say, "Not done yet but Turner cannot survive this."
Martin's agent, Kenny Zuckerman, told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday that the offensive lineman's camp is going to meet with the Dolphins at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to discuss the player's future.
Zuckerman said the 24-year-old plans to return to the NFL in 2014 and has "taken the necessary steps to get back on the field." The lineman told his agent: "I can't wait to play again. I'll play anywhere for anyone."
We don't expect a return to the Dolphins, but Martin has supporters. 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached the tackle at Stanford, told Wells "that he never doubted Martin's physical or mental toughness, and he believes that Martin can continue to have a successful career in the NFL."
The report noted that Jerry, along with Mike Pouncey, "engaged in a pattern of harassment directed at not only Jonathan Martin," but also another lineman and a Dolphins assistant trainer.
Set to test free agency in March, it's anyone's guess if Jerry -- the league's 43rd-rated guard, per Pro Football Focus -- will be given another chance in South Beach. The Palm Beach Post guessed Friday that the "report could be reason enough for Miami to part ways with Jerry."
Pouncey still is under contract with the Dolphins and one of Miami's best players. His future appears secure, but he's also less than a year removed from being subpoenaed in Massachusetts, reportedly in connection to the Aaron Hernandez case. The Wells report notes that the Pro Bowl center also lied to investigators.
Rapoport reported that Miami likely was done with the guard before Wells dropped his findings. Now, it's 100 percent secure that Incognito won't be back in a Dolphins uniform, according to a person informed of the team's thinking.
Far from a luminary at his position, Incognito's NFL future is a question mark.