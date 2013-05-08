Around the League

Presented By

What NFL coach could last 20 years in his current job?

Published: May 08, 2013 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

So the big news in that "other" football community Wednesday was the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson from Manchester United after 26 years at the helm of England's most famous club.

It got us thinking around the offices whether it still was possible for an NFL coach to have that sort of longevity. Bill Belichick currently is the longest tenured coach at 13 years with the New England Patriots. Marvin Lewis amazingly is second at 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals despite working for Mike Brown. Tom Coughlin also has been with the New York Giants for 10 years.

The NFL record is held by Tom Landry and Curly Lambeau, both of whom coached uninterrupted for 29 years. George Halas coached a total of 40 years while owning the Chicago Bears, but he broke that up into a number of different runs. Don Shula coached the Miami Dolphins for 26 years and Chuck Noll coached the Pittsburgh Steelers for 20 years.

So what current NFL coach could have a 20-year run? Here are my top candidates:

1. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

He's a no brainer for the top spot because he's only seven seasons away. There's no way Belichick will retire before the end of Tom Brady's career. After that, it's easy to imagine Belichick wanting to prove he can win without Brady.

Now 61 years old, Belichick often says how much he still loves the preparation and strategy of Sundays. He loves the grind. It's hard to imagine Belichick wanting to just kick back with a Corona and a fishing pole for too long. That's what Fourth of July weekend is for.

2. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

It's amazing that Tomlin already has been with the Steelers for six years. Pittsburgh is more loyal than any organization, with only three head coaches since 1969. Tomlin already has two Super Bowl appearances and he's only 40 years old. It's not hard to imagine him getting gray in the Steel City.

3. Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

McCarthy is a strong candidate because he's relatively young (49), has a title in hand and seven years under his belt. He's also got a great relationship with the two most important men in the organization: Aaron Rodgers and GM Ted Thompson.

4. Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers

His brother has a three-year head start, but we still see the younger Harbaugh as the superior head coach. Bill Walsh believed that coaches should change jobs every 10 years or their team will tune them out, but we could see Harbaugh becoming synonymous with the 49ers organization like Walsh once was. With Jim Harbaugh, you can't discount the chance he'll do something wacky along the way that gets him in trouble.

5. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

He's made the playoffs in all five seasons and he's supported by an outstanding organization. That gives John Harbaugh a chance to beat the odds.

Just Missed

» Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints: Payton is a great coach, but he seems like one that will burn out rather than fade away.

» Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals: He's halfway there, but he still works for Mike Brown.

» Mike Smith, Atlanta Falcons: A good sleeper choice after five great seasons with the Falcons. If he rides out Matt Ryan's career, that could get him close to 20.

» Rex Ryan, New York Jets: Just making sure you are paying attention.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW