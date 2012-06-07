What is the free-agent market for Chad Ochocinco?

Ochocinco won't necessarily be a difference-maker anymore, but he shouldn't struggle to find work. Terrell Owens is a bigger malcontent. The Boston Globe reported that Ochocinco looked great physically this offseason. He looked "very fast" and was in shape. He just couldn't figure out the Patriots ' offense.

I don't think Ochocinco is a quality starter anymore. There's no guarantee he'll even make the team that he joins. But he's going to get another chance for a team like the Jaguars, Dolphins, or Cowboys. The 49ers reportedly pursued Ochocinco last year before his trade to the Patriots, but it's hard to imagine them trying to fit him in with Randy Moss and Mario Manningham. The Raiders also reportedly had interest, but that was likely because of former head coach Hue Jackson. Now Jackson is in Cincinnati, and there's no way Marvin Lewis will want Ochocinco back.