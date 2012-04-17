What are the best NFL playoff-race matchups?

You never know when a Big NFL game is coming. The type of game that defines a season, a division. It may arrive at midseason, but the league has done a better job of making the final weeks of the season matter by loading up late division games.
When I first got to peak at the schedule, I immediately jumped to Week 15. What were the playoff race games that were likely to matter the most in the final three weeks? Here are a few highlights:
Week 15
Packers @ Bears:Chicago defends Aaron Rodgers as well as any team. We'd love to see a three-team NFC North race with the Lions also in the mix.
Broncos @ Ravens:Peyton Manning always seemed to have Baltimore's number when he was a member of the Colts.
Week 16
Bengals @ Steelers:Because I believe that the Bengals resurgence under Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, and that nasty defensive line is for real.
Saints @ Cowboys:Sean Payton will be in town (he lives in Dallas), but he won't be able to attend the game.
Week 17
Eagles @ Giants: From DeSean Jackson's Miracle at the Meadowlands reprise to Vince Young's upset last year, Philadelphia has the Giants number of late.
Panthers @ Saints: Because Cam Newton vs. Drew Brees is going to be appointment television every team they face off.