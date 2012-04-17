Around the League

Presented By

What are the best NFL playoff-race matchups?

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 12:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

You never know when a Big NFL game is coming. The type of game that defines a season, a division. It may arrive at midseason, but the league has done a better job of making the final weeks of the season matter by loading up late division games.

When I first got to peak at the schedule, I immediately jumped to Week 15. What were the playoff race games that were likely to matter the most in the final three weeks? Here are a few highlights:

Week 15

Giants @ Falcons:This playoff rematch will help to show if the Falcons offense has made strides since their embarrassing loss in the Meadowlands. Half of the playoff teams every year don't make it back, so one of these teams will likely be out in the cold.

Packers @ Bears:Chicago defends Aaron Rodgers as well as any team. We'd love to see a three-team NFC North race with the Lions also in the mix.

Broncos @ Ravens:Peyton Manning always seemed to have Baltimore's number when he was a member of the Colts

Steelers @ Cowboys: This is just one of those matchups that makes you take notice if you are a fan of football history. 

49ers @ Patriots: New England has won the AFC East or tied for the division lead every year since 2001. So it's a good bet that this game will stay in its Sunday night slot.

Week 16

Falcons @ Lions:ESPN gets a rare Saturday night game on December 22 as the NFL avoids having a game on Christmas Eve. Getting to the playoffs was a huge step forward for Detroit, but getting back to the playoffs would be a far more impressive achievement.

Bengals @ Steelers:Because I believe that the Bengals resurgence under Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, and that nasty defensive line is for real.

Chargers @ Jets: Why does this feel like a game where one of the coaches will be on the hot seat?

Saints @ Cowboys:Sean Payton will be in town (he lives in Dallas), but he won't be able to attend the game.

Redskins @ Eagles:RG3 makes Washington must see T.V., especially in a big division game.

Week 17

Eagles @ Giants: From DeSean Jackson's Miracle at the Meadowlands reprise to Vince Young's upset last year, Philadelphia has the Giants number of late.

Jets @ Bills:How fired up will Ralph Wilson Stadium be if a playoff spot is on the line in this game?

Bears @ Lions: Perhaps the two biggest-armed quarterbacks in football face off.

Panthers @ Saints: Because Cam Newton vs. Drew Brees is going to be appointment television every team they face off. 

Chiefs @ Broncos:Denver has Peyton Manning. Kansas City has the deeper, more talented young roster.

Raiders  @ Chargers:There may not be a more balanced, wide-open division than the AFC West. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW