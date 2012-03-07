What are realistic expectations for Luck, new-look Colts?

I don't think there needs to be any validation. The Colts can cement their quarterback position for the foreseeable future by taking Luck. There's no second-guessing here. As long as he shows a grasp for the pro game in 2012, fans should be happy. The Colts won't win a lot, but I think a 6-10 mark is feasible.

This team needed someone to take the torch from Manning, because without a mega-star QB the Colts would become the Jacksonville Jaguars -- a franchise that can't land big-time free agents and falls off the NFL map both competitively and in relevancy.

But if you want to breathe easier at night, here's what you want to see out of Luck this season: 3,000 yards passing and 20 TD's -- something slightly better than the year Sam Bradford had as a rookie. The key is what else Indianapolis does in the 2012 NFL Draft and free agency. I want to see them go heavy on skill positions to give Luck as much help as possible. They did it that way with Peyton and it worked out great for 13 seasons. Keep doing it.