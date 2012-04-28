What a difference a year makes for John Beck

NEW YORK -- John Beck was the story of the third day of the 2011 NFL Draft. After the Washington Redskins passed on taking a quarterback in the first six rounds, the team leaked information that Beck was the presumptive starter.
We're here at Radio City Music Hall grinding through Day 3 of the draft again, and Beck is back in the headlines. Redskins coach Mike Shanahan announced that Beck was released at the team's post-draft news conference, the first casualty of the team's momentarily five-strong QB corps after the team took Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi first broke the news that Beck was released, ending one heck of a year.
During training camp last summer, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said he would stake his reputation on Beck and Rex Grossman. Beck struggled with injuries in camp, then struggled to move the ball when he had a chance behind center. Beck was benched after just three starts, and now he's looking for a job.
If nothing else, Beck has the right attitude to survive a moment like this. Nothing seems to dent his confidence.
"I've talked to a lot of guys that are considered Hall of Fame guys that had great careers," Beck said earlier this offseason. "And they'll tell you, listen, nobody's path is just all roses. Everybody has to fight through something."
Beck has to fight through something else. Shanahan's love affair with him didn't last long.