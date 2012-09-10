Wes Welker: Tom Brady is one tough 'metrosexual'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn't know if he broke his nose Sunday. He doesn't sound like a guy who cares to find out.
"It doesn't look pretty, but it probably looks a lot worse than it feels," Brady told WEEI on Monday. "Logan (Mankins) played on a torn ACL last year, so I figured I can play with a scratched nose."
Brady was injured in the second quarter when Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley flushed Brady from the pocket and took him down for a sack. Wimbley's knee appeared to connect with Brady's face on the ground. Trainers had to bandage Brady's nose to stop the bleeding.
Wide receiver Wes Welker couldn't help but have some fun at the expense of his famously handsome teammate.
"He's such a good-looking guy," Welker said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. "Obviously, he gets banged up, and he's probably the toughest metrosexual I've ever come across."