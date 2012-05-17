Wes Welker says contract talks are getting worse

Wes Welker recently signed his one-year franchise tender. That would seem to indicate that the relationship between the New England Patriots and Welker is improving ... only that's not the case.
Rap Sheet: Welker had no choice
"There have been talks, but nothing that's brightened anything at all," Welker told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "It's actually gotten worse."
Welker revealed that the Patriots have lowered the two-year, fully guaranteed $16 million offer that they initially proposed. Welker is guaranteed $9.5 million after signing his tender.
"(Organized team activities) are about to start. The team's all getting together. You get all these months off and everything else. I don't know, you're just kind of bored," Welker said. "You want to be up on the field. You want to be up there competing and trying to get better."
"I think those techniques work better with other teams. I think the best thing you can do, as far as the Patriots, is be there and let them make the decision if they want to do something long-term or not. Obviously, I want to be there," Welker said.
He will be there next week when the Patriots OTAs start. After all, he's got $9.5 million reasons to play this year.
"At the end of the day, if it's one year, $9.5 million, it's one year, $9.5 million. I'm good with that," Welker said.