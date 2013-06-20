Wes Welker: Patriots didn't underestimate my value

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was in Boston on Wednesday for an event to show off the hair transplant he received last July. During the visit, he talked with reporters about his move from the New England Patriots to the Denver Broncos.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during contract negotiations that Welker's agent had "way overvalued" the receiver's worth. On Wednesday, Welker told reporters he didn't feel the Patriots undervalued him as a player.
"No, not at all," Welker said Thursday, per the Boston Herald. "Unfortunately, it's the business side of football and as a player you understand it. So, you just move on and look toward the future."
Welker wouldn't comment on former teammate Aaron Hernandez's situation, but Welker did say he keeps in touch with Tom Brady and admitted getting sentimental about being back to the city he called home for six seasons.
"It made me a little bit sad," Welker said Thursday, per CSNNE.com. "(I) had so many years here and such a great time, but you know you (don't try to think about it too much) just look to the future and hope for the best."
