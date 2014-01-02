Around the League

Wes Welker on return: 'We've taken enough time'

Published: Jan 02, 2014 at 08:09 AM

Wes Welker has kept a low profile since suffering a concussion on Dec. 8, his second head injury in a three-week span.

The Broncos wide receiver ended his self-imposed silence during a Thursday interview with The Denver Post.

"It took a little bit of time," Welker said. "Even when I felt I was 100 percent, looking back you weren't 100 percent.

"It's always a tricky injury and just trying to manage it and everything else, but the doctors and trainers did a great job of just doing the things necessary to get me back out on the field."

Welker was cleared for football activities this week and will make his return when the Broncos begin their playoff run in next week's divisional round. The game will be played on Jan. 12, meaning the wide receiver will go more than a month between games.

"Of course, you're always concerned any time you get a concussion," he said. "Really, I feel good. I think we've taken a lot more action than what we would have in the past with this whole ordeal. I think we've taken enough time. It will be five weeks from the day I had any contact at all. I feel good, I feel fine, I'm ready to go."

Welker's playing future could come into question if he suffers another concussion, a real possibility considering his position, size and violent nature of his profession. Of course, that's not the type of thing football players are supposed to be thinking about when the Lombardi Trophy hangs in the balance.

