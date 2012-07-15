Wes Welker, New England Patriots reportedly far apart

Comcast SportsNet New England's Tom Curran reported Sunday that "it would be an upset" for the New England Patriots and Welker to reach a deal before Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
"Talks remain stagnant and by stagnant I mean nonexistent," Curran said.
If a deal isn't reached, Welker, 31, will earn a guaranteed $9.5 million in 2012. If the Patriots decline to tag him next year, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Curran also had more information on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who reportedly was told by team officials to end his warm-weather stretch of good times -- more popularly known as the "Summer of Gronk." According to Curran, the message really was for all the New England Patriots. With training camp fast approaching, it's time to turn the focus back to football.
"There's nothing formal where they sat him down," Curran said. "Everybody is under the guise of 'let's start to button it up, offseason's over and get to camp.' "
Don't worry, Gronk. There will be more summers to come.