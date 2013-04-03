Wes Welker: Contract talks with Patriots not personal

The questions might never end when it comes to Wes Welker's breakup from the New England Patriots. The wide receiver had ridiculous success on the Patriots and was best buds with quarterback Tom Brady. People always are going to wonder what happened since there was just a $1 million difference between the contract he signed with the Denver Broncos and the offer he received from the Patriots.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft blamed Welker's agent. Athletes First, which represents Welker, said the Patriots made a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer and refused to negotiate.
Welker said the process didn't turn personal during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN's "Mike & Mike in the Morning."
"No, I don't think so. A lot of it is just business," Welker said. "Though, it's kind of the unfortunate part of the business, it is what it is. You try and find what works for you, as far as financially and as a player and everything else.
"At the end of the day, fortunately or unfortunately, it kind of just worked out the way it did."
Welker said he has no doubts the organization appreciated him, and the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver didn't think much of his reduced role early in the 2012 season. He added he'll play with the same chip on his shoulder as always, but nothing extra against the Patriots.
This was politically correct Welker at his best. There's nothing to gain from publicly being bitter about the situation. But he's a competitor, and any truly competitive individual would be a little irked (or feel disrespected) by what he went through this offseason with the Patriots.